Make Ghana proud at CAF Champions League – President tasks FC Samartex 

By Stephen Asante

Accra, July 27, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has lauded Ghana Premier League (GPL) winners, FC Samartex, on its recent feat, urging the team to strive for excellence as it represents the nation in the upcoming CAF Champions League.

He inspired the players to strive to make the nation proud in the upcoming competition, saying they should lift Ghana’s flag high.

“It is a national assignment that you are undertaking,” the President told the players, when the team paid a courtesy call on him at the Jubilee House, Accra.

Samartex finished the 2023/2024 season with a total of 61 points from 34 games, and officially crowned champions on June 16, 2024.

It was an incredible achievement by the underdogs as they defied the odds to win their maiden GPL title at the expense of some household names, including Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak – Ghana’s two most glamorous clubs.

The stage is set for the Timber Giants to make a statement in the Champions League competition as they begin their campaign with a fixture against Victoria United from Cameroon in the preliminary round on August 16, this year.

A win for the Samreboi-based club would ensure the team’s qualification for the group stages of the League – perhaps a no mean task for the debutants.

The last time a Ghanaian club lifted the coveted CAF Champions League trophy was in 2000, and it was Hearts of Oak, which made the nation proud by achieving that feat.

The Accra-based club would go on to also claim the CAF Super Cup in 2001.

The journey, since then, has been murky for Ghanaian clubs with unsuccessful attempts to make an impact at Africa’s apex club competition.

President Nana Akufo-Addo said the Government would do its best to support Samartex financially to cushion the Club for the continental competition.

He asked the players to demonstrate determination and resilience by giving off their best at all times on the field of play.

Mr Richard Nsenkyire, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of FC Samartex, thanked the President for granting them an audience, saying with the necessary financial support, the team could go far in the CAF Champions League.

