Let’s harness our collective strength to find solutions to Africa’s Challenges—Foreign Minister   

Accra, July 18, GNA – Ghana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Ms Shirley Oyorkor Botchwey, has urged the Member States of the African Union to harness their collective strengths in utilising opportunities available to finding solutions to the continent’s challenges.

She underscored the need to build a dynamic educational system that would lay a solid foundation for lifelong opportunities and ensure Africa’s sustainable development and economic growth.

Ms Botchwey made these remarks at the opening of the 45th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union in Accra on Thursday.

The four-day meeting (July 18-21) would also serve as the Sixth Mid-Year Coordination Meeting and the Regional Economic Communities to deliberate on pressing issues concerning the continent.

The meeting is focused on the African Union’s theme for the year 2024, “Educate an African Fit for the 21st Century: Building Resilient Education Systems for Increased Access to Inclusive, Lifelong, Quality and Relevant Learning in Africa”.

It aimed at accelerating Africa’s integration agenda and promoting continental unity.

“I wish to urge all delegates gathered here to reflect on our collective aspirations within our continent at large.

“Let us, on this occasion, remain resolute and committed to the shared vision of the Agenda 2063 of the African Union, our fifty-year development plan, in all its aspects, with determination, unity and dignity as Africans,”Ms Botchwey pointed out.

The Minister said Ghana would continue to assiduously work on all fronts towards advancing the implementation of the shared vision of the African Union’s 2063 Agenda and the 2030 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

She expressed optimism that the delegates, comprising African Foreign ministers, commissioners and senior government officials, would constructively bring their suggestions and inputs to bear towards achieving the requisite synergies in the fraternal Pan-African quest.

She described the AU’s theme as apt since it captured the essence of the challenges and opportunities facing the continent in the education sector and highlighted the importance of resilient educational systems in addressing the challenges of the 21st century.

“It establishes the need for a renewed commitment to building a future where every African has access to an education that prepares them to meet the demands of their time,” she said.

“Therefore, our gathering here today as Ministers for Foreign Affairs, leaders and delegates of our respective countries reaffirms our commitment to prioritising educational goals, which are central to the development and prosperity we seek for our people.

“I am glad to note that under the transformative leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the introduction of the Free Senior High School (SHS) Policy has significantly improved education in Ghana and has enhanced the prospects of our youth to take on the exigencies of the 21st Century,” she noted.

Ms Botchwey believed that the introduction of the Free SHS Policy in 2017 had significantly increased access to quality education in Ghana.

“Since its inception, Senior High School enrolment has risen from 308,799 in 2016 to 507,519 in 2024, which has also positively impacted gender parity at the high school level.

“Our government recently launched the Ghana Smart Schools Project, which focuses on providing tablets to learners in Senior High Schools and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions across the country,” she said.

“In our efforts, we have not overlooked the importance of creative arts and developing a strong creative arts sector fosters well-rounded citizens who are adept in creativity, communication, collaboration and critical thinking.

“We are working towards the construction of a Creative Arts High School to advance creative arts education,” she stated.

She noted that several enduring lessons had emerged from its experiences with STEM education and intended to be shared among the Member States for consideration.

“Given our commitment to education as the theme of the year. Firstly, in today’s digital age, access to quality education should not be constrained by geographical boundaries.

“We must invest in developing inclusive and accessible digital learning platforms that provide access to a wide range of educational resources,” she stressed.

“Secondly, the quality of education is heavily dependent on the quality of teaching,” she added.

To that end, she said, the government launched a comprehensive teacher training programme and reforms targeting both in-service teachers and those preparing to enter the profession.

“By investing in our educators, we have been able to improve their skills and knowledge, thereby enhancing their ability to build the capacity of the next generation of citizens,” the Minister observed.

The minister was of the strong conviction that inclusivity should be at the heart of any country’s educational policies.

“Promoting STEM education among girls is crucial for achieving gender parity in our society.

“In Ghana, we have launched targeted programmes aimed at encouraging young girls to pursue studies and careers in STEM fields through scholarships, mentorship programs, affiliation programmes, and awareness campaigns to ensure that girls excel in STEM,” she added

“We in Ghana pride ourselves in being part of the vanguard of the continent’s progress. For this reason, we have honed our aspirations to ensure that our position on the continent reflects our constant determination to seek progress, prosperity, and development, irrespective of the challenges confronting us,” she stated.

