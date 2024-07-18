IEA to hold 2024 Presidential, Vice-Presidential debates 

Accra, July 18, GNA – The Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), Ghana, plans to host its flagship Presidential and Vice-Presidential Debates before the 2024 General Elections.

This is part of the Institute’s efforts to promote issues-based elections in Ghana.

A statement issued by the Institute and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the debates would provide a common platform for the Presidential and Vice- Presidential candidates to discuss various aspects of the nation’s development process.

It said that the debates would be a form of policy dialogue engagement in which candidates would be able to offer their points of view, plans and programmes, as well as point out flaws in their co-contestants’ policies and present alternatives to those policies and initiatives.

The electorate, on the other hand, would receive firsthand information on the programmes and plans of each candidate.

“Our moderators will pose questions to the Candidates based on submissions received from the public on various thematic areas including the Economy, Governance, Natural Resources, Agriculture, Education, Health, Labour, Gender, Children, Youth, and other Social Issues,” the Institute said.

The statement indicated that the timelines for the debates would be announced at the launch of IEA’s Election Activities.

The Institute encouraged all candidates to use the debates to inform Ghanaians about the strategies they intend to adopt to address the country’s challenges.

GNA

