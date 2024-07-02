Let’s continue to break barriers for a thriving tourism sector – GTA to stakeholders  

By Hafsa Obeng/Emelia Nkrumah

Accra, July 2, GNA – Mr Ben Anane-Nsiah, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, General Services, Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), has appealed to stakeholders in the tourism sector to build bridges, break barriers, and pave the way for a thriving tourism sector.

This, he said, would help build economies across the region and in turn, enrich the lives of the people.

At the seventh edition of Accra-Weizor West African Travel Expo in Accra, he said the travel industry would soar in the region if the individual countries and tourism bodies collaborated more.

Mr Anane-Nsiah urged the participants to seize the opportunity at Accra Weizo to engage, learn and inspire one another for the betterment of the industry, the economy and the people.

Mr Ikechi Uko, CEO, of Akwaaba Africa Travel Market, said with over 400 million population and many fascinating tourism potential and cultural diversities, the West African region had all it takes to lead Africa’s travel and tourism industry across all indices.

He noted that Accra Weizo was created to address challenges faced by stakeholders in the tourism industry and ultimately to ensure sustainable tourism and seamless travel within the region.

Mrs Alisa Osei-Asamoah, President, of Tour Operators Union Ghana (TOUGHA), described Accra Weizor as a platform where stakeholders share insights, forge partnerships, and collectively work towards the growth and development of tourism in the region.

“This event is not just a conference; it is a celebration of the rich cultural heritage, the breathtaking landscapes, delectable cuisines and the vibrant communities that make West Africa a unique and captivating destination.

“In this spirit of unity and progress, TOUGHA is proud to be a partner in this transformative journey. Our mission has always been to promote sustainable tourism, enhance service excellence, and create unforgettable experiences for travellers. Through our combined efforts, we aim to showcase the unparalleled beauty and diversity of West Africa to the world,” she added.

She also expressed her excitement about meeting with her Nigerian colleagues who travelled by road for an experiential tour of some sites and attractions in Benin and Togo.

“It was a truly, thrilling experience and I say Ayekoo to all those who took part in it to make it a success. This is the sort of partnership and collaboration Accra Weizo engenders and TOUGHA is proud to be associated with it,” she noted.

Madam Olanma Ojukwu, CEO of GOTA Voyages Benin Republic, explained that with commitment and sustained collaborations, West Africa could become a premier destination for travellers from all corners of the globe.

According to her, there had been progress considering the successful maiden road trip across the Nigeria-Benin Republic-Togo-Ghana corridor, which exposed progress and lapses on the corridor, especially border challenges as well as offering feedback for improvement.

GNA

