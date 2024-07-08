Let us cultivate culture of maintenance – Nana Tutugyagu

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Ahamansu (O/R), July 8, GNA – Nana Kwaku Osie Tutugyagu II, Krontihene of Ahamansu Traditional Area in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region, has called on the citizenry to cultivate the maintenance culture for both personal and state property.

He said the situation where properties belonging to the state are considered “as theirs and not ours” and so mishandled, vandalised or destroyed was bad.

“The bad mentality of destroying government property must cease,” he said.

Nana Tutugyagu made these remarks during the commissioning of the GNPC Foundation funded six-unit classroom block for the Ahamansu Islamic Senior High School (AHISEC) at Ahamansu.

He charged the students to take good care of the school structure and protect it for generations yet unborn to benefit.

“Government properties are for all of us, so handle them well.”

The Ahamansu Krontihene, who chaired the function, advised the students to take their studies seriously to perform well in the examination.

“Don’t say AHISEC is a less privileged school. Please make good use of the conducive environment, learn and produce good grades.”

“School fees are a thing of the past, so learn and make your grades.”

“… It is not a mistake to be in AHISEC, be proud.”

Nana Tutugyagu also appealed to the GNPC Foundation to give additional blocks to the school since the current structure is woefully inadequate.

