Learn vocation as you wait for your results, CEO advises BECE candidates 

By Dennis Peprah/Christopher Tetteh, GNA

Sunyani, July 7, GNA – Mrs Grace Sheila Bennett, the Chief Executive Officer of the Solomon Bennett Memorial School, at the weekend advised parents to encourage their wards writing this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) to learn a trade or vocation as they wait for their results.

She emphasised that employable skill training opened the minds and allowed children to think outside the box, saying while they waited for their BECE results, it was necessary for the children to engage in a form of craft and add value to themselves.

Mrs Bennett gave the advice when speaking at the graduation ceremony held in Sunyani for the 91 candidates, comprising 44 girls and 47 boys of the school, who were set to write the BECE, which runs from Monday July 8 to Friday July 11.

She stressed that as the world advanced in technology, skill training would position the BECE graduates well, and thereby impact their future positively.

Mrs Bennett commended the management, staff and teachers at the school for their hard work and urged the candidates to be bold, write and pass the BECE well to justify the resources their parents and the school had invested in them.

Earlier, Mr John Ansu Kumi, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive, inaugurated a road project constructed by the school at the cost of GHC500,000 to facilitate the movements of the school children.

He commended the management for reshaping and tarring the road, saying the government required such partnership in addressing the needs and alleviating the plight of the people.

Mr Kumi called on private institutions and wealthy citizens to emulate the initiative and shining example of the school and contribute their quota towards nation building.

He stressed the commitment of the Government to improve the deplorable condition of some roads in the region, however, lobbied the support of the private sector in that direction.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

