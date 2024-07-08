Dombo University gets US$33 million infrastructure development from Lola Group, CCOD

By Dennis Peprah, GNA



Sunyani, July 8, GNA – Lola Group, Turkey, in partnership with the College for Community and Organisational Development (CCOD), a Sunyani-based private premier technical university has approved a US$33 million investment for infrastructure development at SD Dombo University (SDD-UBIDS) in the Upper West Region.

The investment will support the construction of modern facilities, including classrooms, libraries, laboratories, and student hostels to create a world-class educational environment, promoting academic excellence and community development.

“We are thrilled to partner with SDD-UBIDS to support the growth of SD Dombo University”, said Dr Gabriel Gbiel Benarkuu, the West Africa Representative of Lola Group and President of CCOD said in a statement issued, and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani.

The statement added the investment was announced by Mr. Vivian Terrence Fray, the leader of a delegation from Turkey during a visit to the university campus in Wa, the Upper West regional capital.

“I, Vivian Terrence Fray on behalf of the Chairman of Lola Group announced that US$33 has been allocated and approved for the SD Dombo university.

This investment reflects Lola Group’s commitment to education and community development and the project is expected to be completed within 24 months, creating jobs and stimulating local economic growth,” it stated.

According to the statement, Professor Emmanuel K. Deribile, the Vice Chancellor of the SDD-UBIDS, expressed gratitude to the Group and CCOD for their support, saying the investment would have a huge impact on the university’s development and the West Africa community in general.

Other members of the Turkish delegation include Ms. Chantal Mpoyi, the Regional Liaison Director, Lola Group, France, and Mylove Innana Luvunga, the Vice President, International Facilities, Lola Group, Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Simon Diedong Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies (SDD-UBIDS) was established in 2019 by an Act of Parliament (Act 1001, 2019) and came into being in May 2020 with its main campus in Bamahu, Wa.

GNA

