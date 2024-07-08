Navrongo Central NPP Parliamentary Candidate sends goodwill message to BECE candidates 

By Caesar Abagali, GNA

Navrongo, July 8, GNA – Alhaj Abdallah Otito Achuliwor, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate of the Navrongo Central Constituency has commended Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates for their hard work and preparation towards the examinations.

He has also commended the government for the Free Senior High School policy.

Alhaj Achuliwor advised all candidates to comply with all the rules and regulations guiding the writing of the examination to avoid cancellation of their papers and other unforeseen circumstances.

Alhaji Achuliwor said this in a goodwill message to the candidates and copied the GNA.

He said: “This is a crucial stage in your lives, and I have no doubt that you are all going to come out with flying colours given your level of preparation, hard work, and determination”.

He reminded all candidates sitting for the BECE in the constituency and the country that the BECE was the first major formal education test in their lives, and part of the processes, which would determine the future they would build for themselves.

“I wish all candidates the best of luck and God’s guidance during the period of the examination, he said.

The statement said the 1992 Constitution of Ghana guaranteed the right to equal educational opportunities and facilities to all.

“To achieve this right, the Constitution provides that basic education shall be free, compulsory and available to all.

“To accelerate the implementation of these provisions of the constitution, the government of Nana Addo-Dankwah Akufo Addo took a bold decision in 2017 and introduced the free basic education policy, which allows all Ghanaian children access to quality education from KG to SHS under the leadership of Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO), then Minister for Education.”

This year, a total of 569,095 Ghanaian children had registered for the examination, out of which 1,896 candidates are from the Navrongo Central Constituency.

Of the 1,896 candidates in the Navrongo Constituency, 1,010 are girls and 886 boys.

GNA

