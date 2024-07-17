Let us campaign on issues — Dodomanhene 

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), Jul 17, GNA – Dasebre Oduro Guranim I, the Paramount Chief of Dodo Traditional Area, has appealed to political party leaders, actors, as well as agents and assigns to campaign on issues devoid of personal attacks and insults.

He said the use of inflammatory and abusive language on opponent rather than telling the Ghanaian electorate what they were capable of doing would cause chaos in the country.

Daasebre Guranim made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

“Tell Ghanaians what you are able of doing. Good roads, hospitals, schools, solving unemployment and finding jobs for the youth,” he said.

He said politicians should think of improving the living conditions of the citizenry instead of their parochial interest in the run-up to the December 7 polls.

Daasebre Guranim, who also the Vice-Chairman of Akan Wawa Traditional Congress, said referring to former Heads of State in terms of performance was unnecessary, but telling what one can do to leave an indelible mark in the history of the country.

He advised the youth not to allow themselves to be used to causing mayhem before, during and after the polls; adding ” if any politician asks you to go and attack, tell him to send his son to go and attack”.

“Don’t go snatching ballot boxes. It is not good,” he added.

The Dodomanhene also advised the Electoral Commission to be transparent in all election related issues so as not to create suspicion.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

