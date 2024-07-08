Krachi East Assembly to provide scholarship package to 2024 BECE candidates — MCE 

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) July 8, GNA – Mr Charles Gyamfi Boateng, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has promised scholarship package for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates who will get single digit.

Addressing the candidates before the exams, he said the Municipal Assembly would absorb their other costs, including mattresses, trunks, and others, when they pass creditably.

He said candidates, who will have double digits, the Municipal Assembly would bear 50 per cent of total cost and the rest will be borne by their parents and guardians.

Mr Michael Yaw Gyato, the Parliamentaryy candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for Krachi East, has distributed 40 bags of rice (5kg), cooking oil and tin tomatoes to each BECE centre for candidates, who came from remote areas to write the exam.

He prayed for the success of all the candidates, considering how hard they had prepared and encouraged them to remain calm and focused to be able to handle all papers with ease.

Madam Georgina Mensah, the Municipal Education Director, advised the students to obey all the exam rules and desist from any form of malpractice to avoid trouble for themselves and their parents.

Over 1,712 candidates sat for BECE 2024 in Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region.

At Dambai College of Education centre, a total of 512 registered while 267 being females and 245 recorded as males.

At the Oti Senior High Technical school (OSTECH) centre, the Ghana News Agency (GNA) observed that 349 candidates registered.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

