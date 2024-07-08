More than 1,800 candidates sit for 2024 BECE in Hohoe  

By Edward Williams

Hohoe (V/R), July 8, GNA – A total of 1,838 candidates are participating in the 2024 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) at six centres in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta region.

The examination, which began nationwide on Monday, July 8, is expected to end on Friday, July 12, 2024.

A visit to some centres by a team led by the Hohoe Municipal Education Director revealed that the examination has commenced successfully.

At the Hohoe E.P Senior High School centre, a total of 418 candidates were sitting for the examination and the first day recorded no absentees.

A total of 292 candidates are writing at the St Francis College of Education centre, 334 candidates at the Hohoe Basic A School centre with an absentee who travelled abroad and 206 candidates at the Hohoe Basic B School centre with no absentee.

Mr Victor Kwaku Kovey, the Municipal Education Director told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that his impression on the first day of the examination stood at 75 per cent.

He said it was the hope that at the end of the final examination, the impression would be at 100 per cent.

All the four out of six centres visited have not recorded any pregnant candidate while candidates from the Volta School for the Deaf and Blind were focused on their examination as at the time of the visit.

Ms Marceline Eyram Amenyo, Assembly member for the Fodome Helu Electoral Area, admonished candidates in her electoral area to avoid any malpractices that could lead to the cancellation of their examinations.

She visited the Fodome Helu centre with snacks for the candidates and teachers from the area, adding that the visit was to motivate the candidates who were the future leaders of the area and the nation as a whole.

Ms Amenyo, who presented mathematical sets to the candidates about a month ago, said she also had packages for students in the area who would excel in the examinations.

The Agency has also observed the presence of security and some WAEC officials at the centres.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

