BECE commences successfully at Keta 

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (VR), July 8, GNA – The 2024 edition of the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) has commenced successfully within the Keta Municipality of the Volta region.

A total of 1,349 candidates, including 658 boys and 691 girls from 42 public and 11 private schools, are sitting for the examination which would be held at seven examination centers across the Municipality.

Mr Ferdinand Amuzu, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana Education Service at Keta, disclosed to the Ghana News Agency that everything was going well for a successful exercise within the period.

“We have put everything in place to deliver a successful examination and l urge all candidates to comply with the rules and regulations governing the exams,” he stated.

He said 55 examination invigilators and other security personnel were deployed at various examination centres within the area to ensure the smooth running of the examination.

Mr Amuzu further stated that the exercise had commenced with English Language and Religious and Moral Education for Monday, July 8, and would continue with Integrated Science and Computing on Tuesday, July 9.

“The candidates are expected to write two subjects each day as usual, except on Monday, July 15 which was designated for candidates who would be offering Arabic.”

The centers include Ketasco, Ketabusco, Aborsco, Anyasko, Afiasec, Atiasec, and Kedzi AME Zion basic schools.

The examination was scheduled to commence at 0900 hours each day.

Some BECE candidates, the GNA engaged earlier, expressed readiness for the examination and appealed to invigilators to exercise high professionalism during the period.

The GNA also observed things were moving smoothly at the time of visiting some of the centres.

GNA

