KIA’s information technology systems intact — GACL

By Stanley Senya

Accra, July 20, GNA – Management of Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has assured the public that Kotoka lnternational Airport’s IT systems are intact.

The Airport Company, in a statement, informed the travelling public that it had taken note of the global IT outage currently affecting some airports and airlines worldwide.

It said, however, due to the global nature of the glitch, some flight delayed and interruptions may be experienced from countries affected by the glitch, which may have a slight impact on Accra.

“So far, out of our 24 International airlines operating at KIA, only one has had to cancel some of its scheduled flights,” it added.

The statement said all other operations were uninterrupted and on schedule as usual.

Management would continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates to the travelling public as necessary.

GNA

