Election 2024: “We’ll ensure every single vote is counted” — Mahama declares at fitness walk  

By Ernest Nutsugah

Accra, July 20, GNA – Hundreds of supporters and sympathisers of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) defied early morning drizzle on Saturday to join Flagbearer John Dramani Mahama on a health and fitness walk as the Party prepares for the December election.

Dubbed “Get Ready and Fit Mahama Walk”, the exercise preceded the Party’s official campaign launch scheduled for Saturday July 27, 2024, in Tamale, Northern Region.

The six-kilometer walk, which started at about 8:30 am at Kpogas Furniture on the Spintex Road, culminated in a mini rally at the Nungua Town Park in the Krowor Constituency.

Addressing supporters from various constituencies at the finish line, Mr Mahama stressed vigilance at the polls and called on the electorate to ensure the NDC won the 2024 election.

“None of us is going to sleep on 7th December evening until all the ballots have been counted…It is the duty of all executives to stay wake for 72 hours until the results are declared.

“I wish to assure Ghanaians that we are going to protect the ballot…We will police the poll and make sure that every single vote counts” the Flagbearer stated, amidst cheers from party faithful.

He said the fitness walk marked the beginning of the NDC campaign, and tasked supporters to propagate the Party’s message of “job creation and solving economic crisis”.

Highlighting some key policies, Mr Mahama reiterated his resolve to hold government officials accountable when elected.

“Anybody who has captured state property illegally must be held to account…Let me sound a caution that as we hold them accountable, we will hold our own people too, accountable if they do the same thing.”

The former President cited policies such as the National Apprenticeship Programme, and the Establishment of a Women’s Bank, which he said, would create opportunities for women and the youth.

He emphasised the 24-hour economy policy, saying “artificial jobs” created by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government had not yielded results.

Among other commitments, he said the NDC would attend to various challenges in the coastal communities when it returned to power.

Mr Mahama sung a line from King Ayisoba’s “I Want to See You My Father”, rendition to emphasise “poor governance” by the NPP administration.

Professor Joshua Alabi, NDC Vice Chairman, called for peaceful transition of power after the December polls, and thanked organisers of the walk and party supporters for turning up in their numbers.

Parliamentary candidates from constituencies in the Greater Accra Region, including, Dr. Zanetor Rawlings (Klottey Korley), Ernest Norgbey (Ashiaman), Linda Akwele Ocloo (Shai Osudoku), Agnes Naa Momo Lartey (Krowor), Ben Ayiku (Ledzokuku), and Bibi Bright (Tema Central) all joined the walk.

Mr Haruna Idrissu, Member of Parliament, Tamale South, said the walk, among other objectives, was to “send a strong signal” to the opposition that “the ballot will be protected”.

Clad in NDC colours, supporters from all age groups blew vuvuzelas and jammed to music and NDC slogans booming from loud speakers.

Musician King Ayisoba entertained the crowd at the park while health workers screened some members at the gathering.

GNA

