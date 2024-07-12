KGL Group Hosts LONACI Director-General in Familiarization Visit

By Daniel Adu Darko

Accra, July 12, GNA- The KGL Group, led by its renowned entrepreneur and executive chairman, Mr Alex Apau Dadey, hosted a significant visit from the Director-General of the Lottery Regulatory Commission (LONACI) of Côte d’Ivoire and President of the African Lottery Association (ALA), Mr. Dramane Coulibaly.

Accompanying him were Madame Elfat Diomande, Lottery Product Manager at LONACI, and Mr. Samuel Awuku, Director General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) of Ghana.

The official visit aimed to foster goodwill, mutual respect, and explore synergies and insights beneficial to LONACI, NLA, and the KGL Group.

The collaboration is pivotal, given that KGL Technology Limited recently launched the National Lottery Franchise, 590 Mobile, in Côte d’Ivoire in partnership with LONACI.

In a short period, KGL Technology has become the largest digital lottery operator in Côte d’Ivoire, highlighting the successful collaboration between the parties.

In his remarks, Mr. Coulibaly expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and underscored the importance of the collaboration.

He emphasized the value of sharing knowledge, strategies, and innovations to enhance the lottery sectors in both countries.

Mr. Samuel Awuku highlighted the visit’s role in strengthening the bonds between sister organizations.

He reaffirmed the NLA’s commitment to collaborating with LONACI and other lottery bodies to promote fair gaming practices, ensure regulatory compliance, and drive industry growth.

The delegation toured the KGL Technology facilities, where they were briefed on cutting-edge solutions and innovations in the lottery and gaming industry.

Discussions included potential collaborations in technology transfer, joint projects, and strategies for market expansion.

Expressing his appreciation, Mr. Alex Apau Dadey said, “I want to thank Mr Dramane Coulibaly and Mr. Sammy Awuku for this visit and engaging in productive discussions that centre on the collective growth of our partnership. This visit highlights a shared vision for growth and cooperation, and we look towards the future with optimism.”

He also stressed the importance of ensuring all stakeholders benefit from advancements in the lottery industry.

“I appreciate the impact of the African Lottery Authority and their work in advancing modern technological practices among member countries. This will propel equitable growth among all stakeholders, leading to advancements for member countries because of lottery,” he said.

The visit concluded with a reaffirmation of shared goals among KGL Group, NLA, and LONACI to promote sustainable growth and development in Africa’s lottery industry.

The parties agreed to continue engaging in productive dialogue and exploring opportunities for mutual benefit.

