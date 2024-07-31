Japan’s Nagase repeats trick with 81kg judo gold

Paris, Jul. 31, (dpa/GNA) – Japanese judoka Takanori Nagase overpowered Georgian Tato Grigalashvili to win the Olympic men’s 81 kilogram gold for the second successive Games on Tuesday.

Nagase, who also picked up a bronze in the event in 2016, continued Japan’s strong start to the judo in Paris with their third gold following success for Hifumi Abe in the 66kg division and Natsumi Tsunoda in the women’s 48kg.

Nagase’s ippon ended a contest he had dominated from the off.

Japan, who topped the judo medal table with nine golds at their home Olympics in Tokyo three years ago, have also already scooped three bronzes in the French capital.

Slovenia’s Andreja Leski also won the women’s 63kg gold after beating Mexican Prisca Awiti Alcaraz for her country’s first medal of the Games.

GNA

