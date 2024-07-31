“Prof Opoku-Agyemang is an open book of wisdom” to reset Ghana-John Mahama

By Isaac Arkoh, GNA

Cape Coast, July 31, GNA-The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has praised his running mate, Prof Nana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, as a dedicated politician with scholarly expertise capable of liberating the nation from the grip of economic mismanagement.

He hailed Prof Opoku-Agyemang as a woman of substance with extensive experience and profound insights into efficient human resource management, empowerment, and social development, all of which are crucial for national progress.

Highlighting her scholarly acumen, he also lauded her exemplary moral values, integrity, refinement, prudence, humility and compassion that was lacking in many leaders.

Presenting her formally to the Central Region House of Chiefs on Tuesday, as his running mate, the former President Mahama emphasised that her exceptional qualities had demonstrated her competence for the role at hand.

The engagement with the House of Chiefs was centred on seeking their esteemed blessing in her native region before commencing her nationwide campaign tour.

Former President Mahama underscored his running mate’s unwavering commitment to serving the nation, considering her preparedness for the Vice-Presidential position.

He lamented the erosion of Ghana’s moral values over the past eight years, which he said has brought the country perilously close to the brink.

Nevertheless, he affirmed the NDC’s dedication to resetting the nation, strengthening its partnership with traditional leaders to promote national development.

He said the party acknowledged the paramount significance of the chieftaincy institution as a cornerstone of advancement within their communities.

He, therefore, outlined strategies to invest in various social infrastructure sectors such as education, healthcare and transportation, promising additional initiatives upon assuming office in 2025.

Particularly, he pledged to rejuvenate the dormant Komenda Sugar Factory as part of his industrialisation agenda to create jobs whilst reducing sugar imports.

The factory, established with a $35-million investment from the Indian Exim Bank, has remained non-operational since its inauguration in 2016 due to multifaceted challenges.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang vowed her allegiance to the party’s course, expressing her commitment to repay the trust placed in her with loyalty, comprehension and dedication to duty.

She stated, “Moving forward, my performance will continue to exemplify what the world already acknowledges, that women are equally capable of significant accomplishments.

“That we achieve such feats with a reservoir of strength, determination and intellectual acuity that only those who are noble and forward-thinking can comprehend and contend with.”

Odeefo Amoakwa Buadu VIII, the Paramount Chief of Breman Traditional Area and President of the Central Region House of Chiefs, in a brief remark expressed gratitude to the party for the homage.

He pledged their backing for the NDC to expedite development in the region, addressing issues such as high unemployment and poor road infrastructure despite the prevailing peace in the region.

