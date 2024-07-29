Immigration, GRA Customs Division to launch joint probe into border post scuffle 

Accra, July 29, GNA- The management of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) and the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA-CD) are set to launch a joint probe into a scuffle at Kulungugu Border Post in the Upper East region.

The probe comes against the backdrop of a video circulating on social media that showed officers of both institutions engaged in a scuffle at the Kulungugu Border Post.

In a statement copied to Ghana News Agency, the heads of the two institutions, notably the Comptroller-General of Immigration (CGI), Mr Kwame Asuah Takyi, and Brigadier General Zibrim Bawah Ayorrogo, held a series of meetings to discuss the unfortunate incident.

The statement said that following these meetings, the two heads have directed that a Joint Investigative Committee be set up to look into the incident and come up with measures to forestall such occurrences in the future.

The statement said the officers in charge of both immigration and customs at the Kulungugu Border Posts had also been directed to work under the auspices of the Border Security Committee (BOSEC).

This, the statement said, would help to resolve any immediate issues while awaiting the report of the Joint Investigative Committee.

The two heads assured the general public that the Immigration Service and Customs Division, together with other border agencies, would continue to work collaboratively in the interest of national security and development.

The public will be duly informed of the findings of the investigations, the statement said.

The statement said the two institutions regretted the inconveniences that the incident caused and would ensure that such situations that hindered the free passage of persons and trade facilitation did not re-occur.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

