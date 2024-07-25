Herbert Krapa reiterates government support for private sector 

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, July 25, GNA – Mr Herbert Krapa, the Minister of State at the Ministry of Energy, has reiterated the government’s continuous support for private establishments such as Sentuo Oil Refinery.

“It is important that we make it clear that government support would continue to remain for private sector enterprise, because that is the surest way of ensuring that the economy is running,” he said.

Mr Krapa said this when he led a delegation from the Ministry and the Ghana Petroleum Authority (GPA) to pay a working visit to Sentuo and Tema Oil Refineries in Tema.

He indicated that supporting the government sector would help generate employment for Ghanaians, contribute to gross domestic product (GDP) and generate revenue for the state.

For that reason, it was important that they continued to signal to the companies in the private sector that the Government was solidly behind them.

“I’m not shy at all to indicate our support for you and private enterprise, and we’ll continue to work with you,” he stated.

Mr Krapa commended the management of Sentuo for the remarkable achievement and making a mark in Ghana, including employment, skills training and raw material production.

He said it was remarkable that the refinery, which started operations less than a year ago, had provided jobs for 700 people, out of whom about 480 were Ghanaians.

He expressed the hope that when its expected expansion occurred, more employment opportunities would be available for the Ghanaian people.

Mr Krapa called for skill and technological transfer between TOR and Sentuo for the good of the economy, adding that the current partnership between the two should be deepened.

GNA

