31 pupils graduate from Young Sailors Academy

By Gladys Abakah

Sekondi (W/R), July 25, GNA – Thirty-one pupils have graduated, after two years of Kindergarten (KG) education, from the Young Sailors Academy, a Naval Base school in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis of the Western Region.

The 18 boys and 13 girls received certificates of honour for successfully completing the KG school.

Commodore E.A. Kwafo, Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command, commended the pupils for taking their studies seriously.

“These children are the future of our country Ghana; therefore, the need to be given the necessary knowledge and skills to function efficiently when they grow up,” he said.

He noted that the KG level of education built the foundation of the little ones, thus, much attention ought to be given for a brighter future.

Commodore Kwafo applauded the management and staff of the school for showing the pupils the right path to follow.

Mr Yidaanyin-Nyeya Peter, the Headmaster, expressed satisfaction with the pupils’ resilience towards the intensive KG education.

He urged the graduands to pursue their basic education to the higher level for greater success.

The graduation ceremony was interspersed with activities like ceremonial parade, cultural display, drama, poetry recitals, modelling, and choreography.

