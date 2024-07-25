More than 2,000 students attend Science/Tech Fair in Western North Region 

By Daniel Akwasi Nuako

Sefwi Awaso (WN/R), July 25, GNA – A Science and Technology Fair has been organised for 2,250 students in basic and senior high schools in the Western North Region to expose them to opportunities in the digital and technological space.

Dubbed: “The Ogyeahoho Science and Tech Fair”, the maiden event provided the students a platform to showcase their creativity, ingenuity and problem-solving skills for national development.

It was also meant to expose them to the countless opportunities that science and technology offered for the future.

The week-long Ogyeahoho Science and Tech Fair was organised by Advanced Media in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service (GES).

It was held on the theme: “Empowering Tomorrow’s Innovators Today” and sponsored by Asante Gold Corporation as part of its cooperate social responsibility.

The students were taken through series of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) fields including Coding, Website Development, Virtual Reality, App Development, Robotics, 3D Printing, Drone Technology, Artificial intelligence and Digital Skills.

At the opening of the fair, Mr Stephen Asante Yamoah, the General Manager of Asante Gold, said the company believed in the transformative power of education, hence the idea behind collaborating with other partners to organise the event.

“Our operations at Chirano and Bibiani are more than just mining activities – they represent our dedication to fostering sustainable development and creating opportunities for the youth in our communities.

“By investing in education, we invest in the future, ensuring that the next generation is equipped with the knowledge and skills necessary to drive innovation and progress,” he said.

Mr Yamoah expressed the belief that by placing science and technology at the heart of the training of students, there could be significant progress in shaping lives and driving economic growth.

He encouraged the students to continue seeking knowledge, questioning the world around them, and never cease to learn.

Nana Kwadwo Somiah II, the Chief of Sefwi Ntakam and Abakomahene of Anhwiaso Traditional Area, said the future of mining communities looked promising with the entrenchment of science and technology education to those areas.

Mr Seth Boateng, the Western North Regional Director of Education, commended the Paramount Chief of Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Area, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi lI, for the fantastic initiative and also the mining firm for the support to educational advancement in the region.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

