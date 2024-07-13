Zonta International elects Ghanaian for topmost role for fourth time 

By Christiana Afua Nyarko

Accra, July 13, GNA – ZONTA International, a global women’s group, has elected a Ghanaian to occupy it’s topmost position for the fourth time.

Mrs Margaret Akofio-Sowah, the nominee and a member of Second ZONTA Club of Accra, was elected International Director.

Her election took place at the just ended ZONTA Convention in Brisbane, Australia.

This comes after the end of the two-year tenure of another Ghanaian, Mrs Anne-Marie French Cudjoe.

Other occupants of the position in the past were the late Annie Chinbuah and Frances Ademola.

Madam Akofio- Sowah, who joined the prestigious women-centred group 28 years ago, committed herself to improving the lives of women and girls through partnerships with like-minded organisations.

Now at the topmost position of the Organisation, she has pledged more action.

“For me, weaving the 3 strands of Visibility, Partnership and Governance would be key benchmarks that I would proudly and passionately commit to in collaboration with fellow Zontians. This would also come alive as we ‘build a better world for women and girls,’” she stated.

A banker with over 30 years of experience, Madam Akofio -Sowah has been an active and committed member, who participated in ten international ZONTA Conventions organised every two years and in twelve district conferences prior to her appointment.

ZONTA International is a globally recognised female-centered club with over 1000 branches and a membership of 26,000 worldwide.

The group has a well known presence in the country mainly in Accra and Tema.

The Organisation’s main aim is to improve the conditions of females through education and advocacy.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

