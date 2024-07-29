Global Evangelical Church calls for peace in upcoming elections   

By Stanley Senya

Accra, July 29, GNA – The Right Reverend Prosper Samuel Dzomeku, Moderator of Global Evangelical Church, has called on all political leaders to enumerate peace as they seek votes in their political campaigns.

He said they should live in peace and ensure justice for the citizens to emulate.

“In the spirit of peace, politicians should understand that there is one Ghana, therefore, elections are meant to choose leaders not but not to cause chaos”, he said.

The Moderator was speaking at the commissioning of 19 pastors into the ministry in Accra on Sunday. It was on the theme: “A Holy Priesthood”, signifying a consecration to the Lord to serve with purpose.

He said as we approached the upcoming general elections, politicians must eschew tendencies that could compromise the peace of the country before, during and after the elections.

Reverend Dzomeku urged stakeholders in the electoral process to remain vigilant, fair and neutral to ensure peace in the country.

Delivering his remarks to the newly ordained pastors, he said the pastors were called to offer sacrifice and worship to the Lord.

“As they go out to minister, they must carry a purified heart to preach the holy message, saying “you must carry the priesthood in holiness.”

He called on pastors to ask for genuine sacrifice from God to be able to meet God’s expectations, saying being a pastor was not for financial gains.

He cautioned pastors to desist from demanding unlawful fees for counselling services. “We at the Global Evangelical Church do not charge for counselling,” he added.

He said their priesthood duties were to sacrifice their time and resources in rendering the services of the Lord.

The Moderator tasked pastors to pray for divine guidance and strength to carry on with spreading the Holy Scriptures.

The pastors commissioned include Mr Foster Kofi Abledjo, Mr Raphael Komla Addo, Mr Confidence Israel Makafui Akpah Mr Israel Kwame Akrobortu, Mr Michael Kofi Anyomi, Mr Ebenezer Kobla Atichogbe, Mr Selorm Junior Dusu, Dr Courage Davidson Egbi, Mr Isaac Etornam Kofi Fiaka, Mr Kwabla Geoffrey Gademor, Dr Alexander Yaw Gattogo, Mr Arnaud Tettey Gozo, Mr Ibrahim Idris.

The rest were Mr Michael Akakpo Kofi Kudzordzi, Mr Marvelous Lamptey-Tetteh, Mr Francis Kwame Nyavor, Mr Daniel Obuba, Mr Lawrence Mawumenyo Kwashi Senya and Mr Setor Tamakloe.

Dr Rev. Courage Davidson Egbi, Newly Commissioned Minister of the Global Evangelical Church, on behalf of his colleagues, said the training had helped and sharpened their skills in administering the gospel.

The Global Evangelical Church aims to bring all believers to the saving knowledge of the Lord Jesus Christ and make a holistic impact on society.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

