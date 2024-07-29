Ghana needs policy to assess hearing conditions of newborns – Specialist       

By Dennis Peprah

Sunyani-Adjei-Ano, July 29, GNA – Ghana needs a national policy to empower the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to screen, identify and provide services to newborns with hearing impairment, Dr Jacob Abebrese, an Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) Surgeon, said on Monday.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, he expressed worry over the growing cases of children with ear conditions and hearing impairments, basically due to the negligence of some parents.

“That is why we must get a policy framework to empower the GHS to screen and assess the hearing condition of all babies so that if there is an impairment, then we can correct it at that stage,” he said.

Dr Abebrese, the Medical Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Sunyani-based DK Abebrese Memorial Medical Centre, also Former Medical Director of the then Sunyani Regional Hospital, spoke to the GNA when he unveiled a bust erected to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the death of his late father, D K Abebrese at the premises of hospital at Adjei-Ano in the Sunyani Municipality.

He said the uncontrolled use of herbal medicines and locally prepared concoctions by pregnant women and nursing mothers had direct consequences on the health of their unborn babies.

Dr Abebrese said he had worked for the GHS for over 30 years, until his retirement, and added orthodox medicines remained the best option, particularly for pregnant women.

He advised them to visit antenatal clinics regularly and avoid the uncontrolled use of herbal drugs.

He said snoring was also a serious problem and had health implications.

He advised snoring patients to also seek medical care and management.

