Global agency urges caution around Somali waters amid rise in sea piracy

MOGADISHU, July 14, (Xinhua/GNA) — Piracy attacks off the coast of Somalia still pose a threat, with eight incidents reported in the first six months of 2024, including three hijackings, a global anti-piracy body said in a new report released Thursday.

The latest report by the International Chamber of Commerce’s International Maritime Bureau (IMB), called on shipping vessels to be vigilant when transiting the Somali coastline and the Gulf of Aden, as piracy remains a threat, despite a decrease in attacks since 2017.

“From Jan. 1 to June 30, three vessels were hijacked, two vessels each boarded and fired upon, and one reported an attempted approach in the waters off Somalia/Gulf of Aden,” the IMB said in the report.

It said recent incidents demonstrate the continued capability and capacity of the Somali pirates to target vessels up to 1,000 nautical miles off the Somali coast.

The anti-piracy body called for sustained vigilance, to protect seafarers amid increasing violence, despite an overall drop in the number of incidents reported in the IMB’s mid-year report for 2024.

According to the report, incidents have dropped from 14 to 10 in the Gulf of Guinea, but threats to crew safety and wellbeing continue to be a cause of concern.

The IMB reiterated the need for a continued and robust regional and international naval presence, to respond to these incidents and safeguard life at sea.

GNA

RA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

