Floods and landslides leave seven dead, nine missing in Vietnam

Hanoi, Jul. 25, (dpa/GNA) – Landslides and floods triggered by heavy rains brought by storm Prapiroon have killed seven and left nine missing in northern Vietnam, authorities said Thursday.

More than 600 houses have been destroyed or damaged amid the severe weather in provinces including Son La, Hoa Binh and Dien Bien, the National Committee for Disaster Prevention and Control said.

Among the latest victims were a mother and her child killed by a landslide in Dien Bien province. The landslide also destroyed two houses, leaving 5 missing, the Dien Bien provincial Committee for Disaster Prevention and Control said in a report.

Heavy rains also submerged 25,000 hectares of paddy rice.

Vietnam’s northern provinces have experienced continuous heavy rain since Tuesday, with floodwater pouring down from the mountains into residential areas.

The rain began to subside on Thursday but authorities have warned of possible further landslides due to the amount of water that has drenched the mountains.

