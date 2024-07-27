Fievie Traditional Council welcomes 14 new gazetted Chiefs and Queenmothers

By Kekeli K. Blamey

Sogakope (V/R), July 27. GNA – Some 14 gazetted Chiefs and Queenmothers have been sworn into the Fievie Traditional Council at Sogakope, in the South Tongu district of the Volta Region.

The event, held under the auspices of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs and Fievie Traditional Council, brought together traditional leaders, their subjects, asafo troupes, security agencies, and political figures.

The newly inaugurated Chiefs and Queenmothers were Togbe Tovor IV, Mama Xexietri II, Togbe Gakpo III, Mama Torwodzor II, Togbe Doklo V, Mama Dziwornu Adzesu III, Togbe Kpodo Kavi V, Mama Segbornya II.

Others were Awafia Akorfianuma IV, Mama Tsorfor III, Awafia Aveh II, Mama Asinu III, Mama Tolovi III, and Togbe Ayitey Awafia IV.

Mr Joseph Naadado Mcaly, the Circuit Court Judge of Sogakope, administered the oath of membership and secrecy to the new Chiefs and Queenmothers.

Mr Harry Attipoe, the Registrar of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs, urged them to work together and avoid chieftaincy feuds that could hinder the progress of the traditional council.

He urged the Chiefs and Queenmothers to be abreast with the Chieftaincy provisions in the 1992 constitution of the republic to aid their duties.

Awadada Dagadu, Manklalo of Fievie, representing Togbe Agama Amata IV, the Paramount Chief and President of the Fievie Traditional Council, emphasized the importance of promoting the council’s developmental objectives.

He advised the Chiefs and Queenmothers to be cautious of whatever information they share to people outside the Council’s meetings.

“I entreat us all to be careful of all relevant information we put out there. You just took an oath of secrecy. So, not even your wives or husbands should know about what we discuss as traditional authorities at our meetings,” he stated.

Zikpitorga Awuku Doe Atakli, the Paramount Stool Father of the Fievie Traditional Area, commended the new Chiefs and Queenmothers and called on them to serve as role models to their subjects.

He assured that the leaders of the traditional council would work with them to achieve a common purpose.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

