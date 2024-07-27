Classroom block begins at Atigagorme after school children drowned in Volta Lake 

By Kingsley Mamore

Atigagorme (B/E), July 26, GNA- Following the drowning of eight-year-old school children in the Volta Lake, last year, construction of a six-unit classroom block is underway at Atigagorme in the Sene East of Bono East Region.

The six-month project is being undertaken by STL Construction Company Limited and funded by the Central Government under the Ministry of Education.

Mr Jerome Kofi Gyimah, the former District Chief Executive (DCE), in an exclusive interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the completion of the school would ease the stress and risk of students travelling by water to access education.

Mr Gyimah said after the incident, Dr Eric Nkansah, the Director-General of Education Service and his entourage commiserated with the bereaved family and assured the community they would provide them with a school.

A visit by GNA to the community to ascertain the fulfilment of the promise made by the Ghana Education Service witnessed the steady progress of works on the site.

During the visit, GNA sighted the students currently occupying the Atigagorme-Church of Pentecost building while writing end of term examination.

Mr James Anyana, site foreman told GNA that, all materials needed for the construction were ready, adding that, they are working around the clock to meet the deadline and hand over the facility to the community members.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

