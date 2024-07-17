Enterprise Computing Limited donates equipment to UHAS 

By Caleb Kuleke

Ho, July 17, GNA – The Enterprise Computing Limited (ECL) has donated some equipment and accessories to the Research Laboratory of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) School of Medicine.

The donation forms part of the mission of the ECL to provide support globally as a preferred brand in delivering world-class simplified and reliable Information and Technology solutions.

Mrs Sybil Amoah Osafo, Chief Technology Officer of ECL, who led the team to present the items, indicated that “the majority of what we do at ECL is centred on research and innovation and that is the main reason why we took a keen interest in this initiative.”

Mrs Amoah Osafo also stated that processes to furnish the simulation centre of the University were far advanced and would come to fruition as soon as possible.

The Chief Technology Officer promised that her outfit would collaborate with UHAS on other projects in future.

The items donated included; a 65-inch, 43- inch and 32-inch smart television sets with stands, HDMI cables, swivel conference chairs, emergency trolley, drip stand, patient screen, 2in1 visitors chair, receptionist desk, and 4in1 work-stations.

Others are refrigerators, 2 DEL-computer sets, 2 stabilizers, 2 Cafeteria tables and 8 chairs, 8 conference chairs, Double door steel storage cabinet, HP LaserJet printer and tonners.

Professor Frank Edwin, Dean, School of Medicine, who received the items on behalf of the University, said that he was excited about the fact that ECL delivered on their promise after their first visit in March when they donated some items.

“We are delighted for this generous donation, and we appreciate the items which will not only help the University, but it will also help us make an impact in the healthcare of the community.”

The team of engineers from ECL labelled and assembled the items at the new research laboratory of the School of Medicine (SOM).

In attendance were Director of Quality Assurance, Professor Mahamudu AyambaAli who is also the Head, Department of Surgery at SOM and the Head of Administration, Mr. Anthony Asempah.

The ECL team was also accompanied by the Markerting Officer, Ms. Roberta Quang, Administrative CSR of ECL, Ms. Ernestina Antwi Bosiako and Media Officer, Mr. Joshua Lomotey.

GNA

