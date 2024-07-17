Family seeks justice over student’s death at Ghana National College   

By Isaac Arkoh

Cape Coast, July 17, GNA – The family of an 18-year-old science student of the Ghana National College in Cape Coast are demanding justice for the death of their son on Saturday, July 6, 2024.

The family said it was dereliction of duty on the part of the school authorities that caused the untimely death of their son, Theophilus Ansah, a final year student.

The members of the family have, therefore, implored the Ministry of Education, Ghana Education Service (GES) and child rights organisations to intervene to ensure justice was done.

Ms Lucy Quainoo, the spokesperson, at a press conference on Tuesday, said Ansah succumbed to untreated malaria complications at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital after severally reporting sick to the school authorities but was denied permission to seek medical attention.

The family said the delay in receiving treatment exacerbated his health condition.

A medical report indicated that the delay resulted in acute kidney injury, which necessitated dialysis but unfortunately the student died in the process.

Ms Quianoo questioned the functionality of the school’s infirmary, as well as the apathy displayed by the school authorities towards the condition of Ansah, having complained of ill health.

She said the family visited the school to collect his belongings, only to be told by some teachers that a significant number of students had the tendency to pretend to be sick as a ploy to avoid responsibilities.

Narrating Ansah’s ordeal, Ms Quianoo said on Friday, June 28, this year, he contacted his mother and told her he was unwell but was unable to receive medical attention at the infirmary due to unavailability of services.

Despite his mother sending funds through a school labourer for medication, the student was refrained from leaving the premises as he had mock exams scheduled for Monday, she said.

On Monday, July 1, one of Ansah’s mates informed the mother that the deceased had vomited profusely during the mock exams, yet no teacher or invigilator inquired about his well-being.

Later that evening, the parents were informed that his condition had deteriorated and promptly contacted the housemaster through a school labourer who arranged for him to be taken to the Ewim Polyclinic in Cape Coast, Ms Quainoo said.

After being admitted for three days, he was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit of the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, where he passed away on Saturday, July 6, from complications of untreated malaria.

Reacting to the family concerns, Mr Emmanuel Essuman, the Central Regional Director of GES, expressed his heartfelt sympathies to the family, acknowledging the profound sorrow caused by the loss.

“The news of the student’s passing is truly lamentable, a somber tale that should never have unfolded in this manner, as the irreversible nature of the loss weighs heavily upon us,” he said.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the grieving family, sharing in their profound sadness.”

He indicated that upon receiving the distressing news, he stood by their side, providing support and facilitating the necessary documentation at the hospital from 1000 hours to 1600 hours on Saturday.

Subsequently, “I have instructed the headmaster and all relevant parties to present their reports to me, which I will then forward to the Director-General of GES, as we are committed to upholding principles of justice akin to those cherished by the family,” Mr Essuman said.

“Whilst we stand in solidarity with the family’s pursuit of justice, we urge them to remain composed, as a committee will be established to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.”

GNA

