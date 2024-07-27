Emancipation Day: Wreaths laid to honour forebears

By Hafsa Obeng/Emelia Nkrumah

Accra, July 27, GNA – As part of the activities earmarked to commemorate this year’s Emancipation Day, the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has organised a wreath laying ceremony to honour individuals who fought tirelessly for Ghana’s freedom and justice.

The wreaths were at the W. E. B Du-Bois Centre, the George Padmore Library, and the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, all in Accra.

The theme for this year’s celebration “Unity and resilience; building stronger communities for a brighter future”, was carefully chosen to ignite the flame of unity among the global Africa family.

Mr Andrew Egyapa Mercer, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, said, “The theme for the celebration resonates deeply as we reflect on our shared history and look forward towards the horizon of possibilities.”

He said the ceremony also served as a reminder for Ghanaians here and those in the diaspora that the forebearers, including the venerable W.E.B Du Bois, George Padmore, and Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, fought valiantly against the injustices of slavery and colonialism, paving the way for the progress enjoyed today.

Mr Mercer said the “Beyond the Return” initiative by government underscored its commitment to fostering collaboration between the global African families.

“The initiative marks a pivotal moment, a homecoming for those seeking to reconnect with their roots,” he said.

“We recognize the growing importance of engaging with global families, fostering cultural exchange, strengthening bonds that transcend borders,” he added.

He urged the citizenry to unite and continue the noble work of their ancestors, striving for a brighter future for generations to come.

“Let us reaffirm our commitment to building a brighter future, where unity will be our cornerstone and resilience our compass, together we form a stronger community,” he added.

Mr Akwasi Agyeman, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), GTA, said Emancipation Day was not just a remembrance of the past struggles, rather it was a reaffirmation of our commitment to freedom, equality, and unity.

“It reminds us that the journey towards true liberation is ongoing, and that each of us has a role to play in shaping a better future,” he added.

He underscored the need for Africans, including Ghanaians, to emancipate themselves from mental slavery, considering the rise of youth migration on the African continent, and embrace the spirit of emancipation.

“Let us honour the sacrifices of our ancestors by building a future where justice and equality prevail. Together, let us continue to write the next chapter of Ghana’s story, one of resilience, unity, and boundless opportunity,” he added.

Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III, Paramount Chief of Akwamu Traditional Area, urged Ghanaians and the diaspora to use the day as a tool to renew lost heritage of the African continent.

GNA

