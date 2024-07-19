President Akufo-Addo to commission S$60-million UHAS main campus phase two  

By Samuel Akumatey

Ho, July 19, GNA – The second phase of construction of the main campus of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), has been completed for commissioning.

The US$ 60 million academic space for Ghana’s premier health university holds the administrative complex of the premier health University as well as the UHAS School of Nursing and Midwifery, said to be one of the biggest on the African Continent.

The development marks another milestone in education development for the region and would greatly enhance the disposition of the Volta Regional Capital as a hub for higher education.

President Akufo Addo in September 2021 cut the sod for the China Aid Phase Two project and committed to providing complementary funding and facilities like roads and other utilities.

The project construction enjoyed unbroken progress and was completed in early 2024.

Professor Lydia Aziato announced the completion at the second International Day event of the university in June and called on the nation and international partners to join the celebration of the remarkable achievement on Friday, July 29, 2024.

A formal announcement by the university management said a Doctorate Degree of Honour would be conferred on the President in recognition of his towering commitment to the advancement of education in the country, with notable achievements such as the ambitious Free SHS, the development of STEM education and the realisation of the UHAS Phase two project.

In a release signed by Mrs. Maria Gwira, the Director of Public Affairs, the University announced a special congregation to honour the President on the day of the commissioning.

The release stated: “The University Council approved the decision to recognise the President for his exemplary leadership in making science education more accessible to Ghanaian families through the Free SHS policy, the prioritisation of STEM Education in Ghana, and the Completion of the UHAS China aided Phase 2 Expansion project.

“As a science-focused university, the University’s Management recognises the President’s drive to raise the bar in education in furtherance of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG 4), which is to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.”

The UHAS, established by late President Atta Mills in 2011 by an Act of Parliament, was envisioned as a preeminent health training and research institution.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

