Donald Trump shot in ear as gunshots ring out at campaign rally

Washington, July 14 (dpa/GNA) – Former US president, Donald Trump said he was shot in the ear during a political rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Trump was escorted to safety by Secret Service agents, after gunshots were heard during the rally. Videos from the scene showed Trump lifting his fist, as he was escorted off stage with a bloody ear.

The attack is being treated as an “assassination attempt,” the FBI said in a press conference.

“This evening, we had what we’re calling an assassination attempt against our former president Donald Trump. It’s still an active crime scene,” special agent in charge of the FBI’s Pittsburgh field office Kevin Rojek said.

Authorities were working to identify the suspected shooter and their motive, he said.

Writing on his social media site Truth Social after the incident, Trump said a bullet had pierced the upper part of his right ear.

“I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening,” he wrote.

“It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country,” he added.

Two are dead, including suspected shooter

A rally attendee had died and two were critically injured in the incident, the US Secret Service said.

The suspected shooter had also died, US Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement.

“A suspected shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue,” Guglielmi said.

“U.S. Secret Service personnel neutralized the shooter, who is now deceased.”

Agents had “quickly responded with protective measures” and Trump was safe, Guglielmi said.

“One spectator was killed, and two spectators were critically injured.”

He said the incident was under investigation, and the Secret Service had notified the FBI.

US President, Biden, has condemned political violence

Trump is campaigning to return to the White House in November’s presidential election against President Joe Biden.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, had been briefed on Saturday’s incident, the White House said.

Biden said there was no place in America for political violence.

“We cannot allow for this to be happening. We cannot be like this, we cannot condone this,” he said.

“The bottom line is, the Trump rally is a rally that he should have been able to be conducted peacefully without any problem,” Biden said.

“But the idea, the idea that there’s political violence or violence in America like this is just unheard of. It’s just not appropriate. Everybody must condemn it.”

Trump was looking forward to the Republican National Convention next week, despite the apparent shooting, his advisors said.

The Republican National Convention (RNC), where Trump is set to be officially nominated as the party’s candidate for the presidential election, is due to begin in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Monday.

A statement from the Trump campaign and the RNC said Trump, was doing well following Saturday’s incident.

“President Trump looks forward to joining you all in Milwaukee, as we proceed with our convention to nominate him to serve as the 47th President of the United States,” the statement said.

“As our party’s nominee, President Trump will continue to share his vision to Make America Great Again.”

