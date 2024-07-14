ECOWAS Court Deepens Cooperation with ICRC

Accra, July 14, GNA-The ECOWAS Court of Justice and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) achieved a significant milestone on July 12, 2024, by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The MoU, a pivotal moment in their partnership, is poised to deepen their collaboration in international humanitarian law and international human rights law.

The MoU, signed at the Court’s seat in Abuja, aims to engage both parties on topics of mutual interest through various collaborative activities, such as trainings, roundtables, and joint conferences.

In his opening remarks at the signing ceremony, Justice Edward Amoako Asante, President of the ECOWAS Court of Justice, expressed his pleasure in attending the important event.

He highlighted the long-standing relationship between the ECOWAS Court and the ICRC, noting the valuable training and support provided by the ICRC to build the Court’s capacity in International Humanitarian Law.

He emphasized the importance of renewing the relationship to continue developing jurisprudence in new areas of law and welcomed the ongoing cooperation.

Yann Bonzon, Head of Delegation for the ICRC, addressed the attendees, underscoring the ICRC’s historic and valuable relationship with ECOWAS.

He detailed the evolution of the partnership, including the first MoU signed in 2001 and the most recent revision in 2023.

Mr. Bonzon emphasized the crucial role of the ECOWAS Court in safeguarding International Humanitarian Law (IHL) and International Human Rights Law (IHRL).

He expressed confidence that the initiatives born out of this MoU would enhance the expertise and role of the Court in applying these laws, thus better addressing humanitarian challenges in West Africa.

Yann Bonzon was accompanied by Rafiullah Qureshi, Deputy Head of Delegation, ICRC and Juliet Kelechi Unubi, Humanitarian Affairs and Diplomacy Advisor for the ICRC.

Elaborating on the objectives of the MoU, Juliet Kelechi Unubi, highlighted the mutual benefits of leveraging each other’s expertise, facilitating access to expert opinions, publications, and training.

She underscored the unwavering commitment to continue IHL training for ECOWAS Court judges and staff, a key initiative to strengthen their knowledge and interpretation of international human rights law.

This emphasis on continuous training reassures the audience about the Court’s commitment to maintaining and enhancing its expertise.

Concluding the ceremony of the signing of the memorandum, Dr. Yaouza Ouro-Sama, Chief Registrar of the ECOWAS Court of Justice, expressed deep appreciation to all those who collaborated on the finalisation and signing of the MoU.

This expression of gratitude made the participants feel appreciated for their role in the partnership.

He commended the ICRC’s global efforts in protecting victims of armed conflict and violence and expressed confidence in the effectiveness of the MoU.

He extended heartfelt gratitude to the ICRC for its continuous support and invaluable contributions to the Court’s activities.

The Vice President of the Court and other judges, the Director of Administration and Finance, the Director of Research and Documentation, and the Deputy Chief Registrar were also present at the event.

GNA



Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

