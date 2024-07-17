Distinguished lawyer assumes role of 12th President of the Sunyani East Rotary Club  

By Benjamin Akoto

Sunyani, July 17, GNA – Mr Foster Akwasi Asante, a distinguished lawyer, has been inaugurated as the 12th President of the Sunyani East District 9104 Rotary Club.

The inauguration ceremony, held in Sunyani, marked the beginning of Asante’s one-year term, beginning July 2024 to June 2025.

He succeeded Sir Emmanuel Taah-Amoako, whose term came to an end in June 2024.

During the swearing-in ceremony, conducted by Acting Assistant Governor (AG) Patricia Effah Kwartemaa, Mr Asante received the Chain of Office, Chapter Certificate symbolising the club’s spirit, the Rotary bell signifying order at meetings, a warm hug in true Rotary fashion and the oath of office.

Following his inauguration, Mr Asante proceeded to induct his club officers and directors into their respective roles.

Outlining his plans and strategies for his term, Mr Asante emphasised a three-pronged approach for the club, saying the approach included enhancing club branding and public image, focusing on member retention and reducing attrition rates, and consolidating club service projects.

Mr Asante stressed the importance of giving the club a clear and distinct brand focus, particularly in membership recruitment and how the club presented itself to the community.

He proposed a new initiative called the “Corporate Outreach Programme” aimed at engaging corporate organizations and interest groups to generate interest in Rotary.

Additionally, Mr Asante highlighted his commitment to prioritising maternal and child health during his term and announced plans to provide significant support to deprived health centres in the Region.

Looking ahead to the Rotary year 2024-2025, Mr Asante stressed the importance of collaboration and expressed his intention to work closely with other clubs within the district to execute impactful projects that showcased the transformative power of Rotary.

During his farewell speech, Sir Taah-Amoako, the outgoing President, expressed his enthusiasm for the future of the club under the new leadership, while reflecting on the accomplishments achieved despite the challenges faced over the past year.

He highlighted the positive impact made by the Club in the community through collaborative efforts on various projects and stressed the need for more members to join to ensure a stronger and more vibrant club.

Sir Taah-Amoako said he was confident in the abilities of the new President and the board believing that they would lead the club to even greater heights through the President’s fresh ideas, energy and passion for service.

As part of the handover ceremony, His Lordship Sir Justice Ansah Ankomah, a Rotarian, was honoured as a Paul Harris Fellow for his generous donation of $1000 to the Rotary Club.

Additionally, other distinguished individuals from the region were recognised with the prestigious Four-Way Test award.

GNA

