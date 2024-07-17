Teshie Akwashongtse commends REGSEC for declaring Dodowa, Pinkwai forests as security zones 

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, July 17, GNA — Nii Quaye Annan II, the Akwashongtse of Teshie, has commended the Greater Accra Regional Minister and the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) for declaring the Dodowa and Pinkwai forests as security zones.

The Dodowa forest is located in the Shai-Osudoku District, while the Pinkwai forest is located in Katamanso in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality; known for their roles in the Kantamanso war (Battle of Dodowa), fought between an alliance of the British, Ga-Dangme, and other tribes against the Ashanties in 1826.

Nii Annan gave the commendation when speaking to the Ghana News Agency in reaction to the declaration by Mr Daniel Titus Glover, the Regional Minister, on Friday, July 12, after a crunch security meeting on issues raised by the Greater Accra Regional Council on activities and developments in the two forests by encroachers.

He said that being a member of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), he has raised several concerns over developments in the forests, especially the proverbial Dodowa forest, and was therefore happy that the REGSEC has finally acted to protect them against destruction.

He noted that tourism was one of the most important sectors for the development of any country; therefore, there was a need to promote the tourist sites in Ghana to rake in some revenue for the state and the region instead of destroying them.

The Teshie Akwashongtse, who is popularly known as the tourism chief of Ghana urged natives and residents of Dodowa and Katamanso to protect the forests and ensure that no unauthorised person encroaches upon them for the benefit of the entire society, as apart from tourism, it also has some environmental and historical benefits for them.

“The Dodowa and Pinkwai forests are historical and tourism sites that need to be properly developed and resourced to attract both local and foreign tourists. I am appealing to the Greater Accra Regional Minister to go a step further and engage the Ghana Tourism Authority on how that can be achieved,” he added.

Meanwhile, as part of the declaration by the REGSEC, all activities in the two forests, including construction developments by real estate companies, are to be immediately halted.

The Regional Minister stated during the declaration that the REGSEC would deal ruthlessly with anyone who flouts the directive.

GNA

