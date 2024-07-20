Department of Parks and Gardens appeals for push-mowers, trimer machines

By Christopher Tetteh



Sunyani, July 20, GNA – Mr Daniel Kwasi Borsah, the Bono Regional Director of the Department of Parks and Gardens, has appealed for modern working tools and equipment to enhance operations.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, he expressed worry that the Department’s push-mowers and trimmer machines were all obsolete and broken down.

The Regional Director’s appeal was in response to the bushy and untidy nature of the enclave of the Sunyani Residency and portions of the premises of the Bono Regional Coordinating Council.

During a visit, the GNA noticed that weeds had taken over the residency enclave, with decorative plants and flowers unkept.

“We need push-mowers, trimmer and watering machines, wheelbarrows and water cans to beautify and keep the city clean”, he stated, saying the department had officially notified the RCC, but the challenges remained unresolved.

“Our work generates a lot of revenue for the government, sadly we borrowed machines to work,” Mr Borsah stated.

He said the directorate also supplied seedlings to the public, saying if adequately resourced, it could additionally supervise the nurturing of trees under the Green Ghana Initiative.

Mr Borsah said it was also the responsibility for the Department to weed around and water the government tree seedlings planted under the initiative, however, it could not do so due to limited personnel and lack of working tools and equipment.

He said the department required more than 20 field personnel and labourers for constant pruning and mowing of some critical areas in the Sunyani Municipality.

Instead of 70 staff and field personnel in the region, Mr Borsah said the department had less than 10 now and called on the government to employ more personnel to enable the department to deliver its mandate effectively.

“As we speak, the department has only five full time personnel,” he added.

GNA

