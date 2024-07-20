Police outdoors accoutrements shop 

By Gifty Amofa

Accra, July 20, GNA – The Ghana Police Service (GPS) has outdoored its ultra modern one stop shop.

The shop would sell police personnel accoutrements such as office wears, operational wears, and ceremonial wears, among others for all rank and file to reinforce uniform uniformity.

Officers outside Accra can buy from the shop through online services and have items delivered wherever they are.

Mr Henry Quartey, Minister for the Interior, said security agencies would continue to discharge their duties professionally to ensure Ghana lived and be example to other countries, specifically its neighbours, saying the commissioning was historic.

He urged the Police to continue to maintain peace and stability in the country ahead of the December General Election.

Dr George Akuffo Dampare, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), said the opening of the shop was a vision fulfilled and expressed gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the continuous support to the Police.

The shop was commissioned by the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

GNA

