CWG Ghana earns coveted Tier-1 status in fight against digital threats 

Accra, July 18, GNA- CWG Ghana, a technology solutions provider, has been licensed by the Cyber Security Authority (CSA) as a Tier 1 Cybersecurity Service Provider (CSP).

The recognition places CWG Ghana among the first companies to receive this accreditation under the Ghana Cybersecurity Act, 2020, marking a significant milestone in the journey and reinforcing its position as a regional cybersecurity leader.

Madam Harriet Attram Yartey, Managing Director of CWG Ghana, in a statement, said, “This is an immensely proud moment for us. It validates our relentless commitment to working hard and smart while following best practices for the best interests of our clients and stakeholders. This recognition is not just an accolade, but a responsibility we take very seriously.”

CWG Ghana offers a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity services that address current challenges in the national digital landscape.

These services include Identity and Access Management, Penetration Testing, Breach and Attack Simulation, Data Protection, Email Security Solutions, Enterprise and Endpoint Security, Threat Intelligence & Digital Risk Protection, Enterprise Fraud Management, Anti-Money Laundering, and Governance, Risk and Compliance solutions.

Mrs Yartey explained that it deployed context-aware, customer-aware, real-time, cross-channel solutions that monitor enterprise-wide 360º, digesting all transactions and actions for necessary intervention and prevention.

“This is particularly crucial at a time when Ghana has already experienced 4 million data breaches halfway through the year. Our goal is to create a robust defence against the ever-evolving cyber threats,” she added.

She said to meet the stringent requirements of the Cybersecurity Act, of 2020, CWG Ghana had implemented a series of robust measures.

These include conducting regular internal and external audits, providing continuous employee training on cybersecurity best practices, establishing incident reporting systems, and maintaining thorough documentation of all compliance activities.

“The company is also at the forefront of adopting advanced technologies to stay ahead of cyber threats,” she said.

The Managing Director said they were investing in AI-driven security analytics and machine learning algorithms to identify and respond to threats in real time.

“We are also implementing a Zero Trust security model and enforcing Multi-Factor Authentication for all access points to add extra layers of security,” she added.

Mrs Yartey said CWG Ghana had ambitious plans to contribute to strengthening Ghana’s cybersecurity infrastructure, including the launch of a robust cybersecurity training and awareness drive through our CWG Training Academy.

“This initiative aims to empower corporate institutions and individuals with the knowledge and skills needed to protect

themselves in the digital space.

We believe that investing intelligently in AI-driven solutions and human capacity building is key to staying ahead of the curve in protecting individuals and businesses in both the real and digital worlds,” she said.

The company’s future strategy also includes closer collaboration with the CSA and participation in national and international cybersecurity initiatives.

This approach aims to ensure that CWG Ghana remains at the cutting edge of cybersecurity practices and continues to meet the highest standards in the industry.

As cyber threats continue to evolve and the line between the physical and digital worlds becomes increasingly blurred, CWG Ghana is positioned to play a pivotal role in safeguarding Ghana’s digital future.

”We are not just protecting data; we are securing Ghana’s digital future, and this Tier 1 CSP status is a testament to our capabilities, but more importantly, it is a pledge to our clients and Ghana that we will continue to innovate, educate, and protect against the cyber threats of today and tomorrow,” she said.

GNA

