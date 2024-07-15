CRI commences field preparations for rice methane reduction technology trials  

By Florence Afriyie Mensah

Kumasi, July 15, GNA – The Crops Research Institute (CRI) of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) in a significant stride towards sustainable agriculture, has launched preparations for pioneering trials, aimed at reducing methane emissions from rice production.

This initiative, which is part of the “Agroecology and Circular Economy for Ecosystem Services” (ACE4ES) project, marks a significant moment in advancing climate-smart farming practices in Ghana.

Supported with funding from the Climate and Clean Air Coalition, hosted by the UN Environment Program, the project focuses on tackling methane emissions, a potent greenhouse gas predominantly emitted during flooded rice cultivation.

By integrating innovative methane reduction technologies, such as alternate wetting and drying (AWD) systems and biochar applications among others, the Institute aims to mitigate environmental impacts, while enhancing agricultural productivity.

Dr Kwaku Onwona-Hwesofour Asante, Lead for the ACE4ES Project, speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Kumasi, emphasized the importance of these trials in addressing climate change challenges in the agricultural sector.

He indicated that reducing methane emissions from rice fields was crucial for sustainable development and climate action in rice-producing economies.

“Through rigorous experimentation and collaboration with local farmers, we aim to identify practical solutions that balance environmental stewardship with food security.

We are committed to fostering partnerships and knowledge exchange to scale up successful methane reduction strategies,” Dr Asante stated.

The project, he explained, not only contributed to global climate goals but also strengthened Africa’s resilience to climate impacts, benefiting farmers and communities alike.

The field preparations involved meticulous site selection and soil preparation to ensure optimal conditions for the trials.

The CSIR-CRI anticipates that findings from these trials will inform national policies and encourage widespread adoption of climate-smart agricultural practices across the regions, starting with the project’s targeted countries – Ghana, Nigeria, Benin, and Tanzania.

GNA

