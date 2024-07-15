‘The records show I’ve delivered on my promises’- Bawumia to Tatale/Sanguli residents  

Accra, July 15, GNA-The Vice President and the Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has provided compelling evidence of road infrastructure undertaken in the Tatale/Sanguli constituency of the Northern Region that affirmed the ruling government had delivered on its promise to the people.

“When I came here to campaign in 2020, I promised you that if you give me and the NPP the mandate, we will fix this very important road linking Tatale to Yendi and Tamale.

“Today you can all see the extensive work done on this road. 167km of road is almost completed. The contractor tells me he will be done in two months.

This is the longest road constructed by this government. So, you can see that even as Vice President, I have fulfilled the promise I made to you.

“When you make me President, you can be confident that I will fulfil my promises to you.”

These were the words of the NPP flagbearer, Dr Bawumia while speaking at a community engagement at Tatale in the Tatale/Sanguli constituency of the Northern Region over the weekend.

Dr Bawumia said the NPP government of which he is the Vice President, had worked very hard to fulfil the promises they made to the people of the Tatale/Sanguli constituency and that if he is given the mandate as President on December 7, would work extra hard to do even more.

“When we came into the office in 2017, only 17 communities in Tatale/Sanguli had been connected to the national electricity grid. Today, in just eight years, we now have 44 communities connected to the grid. Before the end of the year, 15 more will be added,” he assured the gathering.

“We are addressing the water challenge in your face. So far, we have sunk 175 boreholes in various communities in the Constituency, with more in the offing.

“There will be an Agenda 111 hospital in Tatale/Sanguli. We are expanding access to agricultural inputs, healthcare, and education as well.

Dr Bawumia urged the people to maintain their faith in him and the NPP in the 2024 elections, noting that the party had demonstrated its commitment to the development of the constituency.

“We are addressing the challenges that have bedevilled the people of this constituency. If you look at the body of work, we have done in Tatale/Sanguli, you can clearly see that I have brought more development to Tatale/Sanguli as Vice President than my main opponent, John Mahama when he was Vice President and President,” Dr Bawumia declared.

“Under John Mahama, the north went backwards, but under Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr Bawumia, the north has seen massive development. With me as President, you will witness even more,” he pledged.

GNA

