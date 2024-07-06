CLOGSAG strike: NRCC offices closed 

By Rosemary Wayo, GNA

Tamale July 03, GNA – Offices at the Northern Regional Coordinating Council (NRCC) have been closed due to nationwide strike initiated by members of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG).

When the Ghana News Agency visited the Regional Budget, Records Management, Accounts, and Internal Audit offices, it noted that the offices were locked.

Some departments which did not belong to CLOGSAG were open to business and actively working when this reporter engaged them.

The workers explained they belonged to different associations and had no authority from their mother unions to join in the strike

CLOGSAG announced a nationwide strike starting Wednesday, July 03, 2024, citing the government’s failure to implement a new salary structure for its members.

