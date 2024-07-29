Ceasefire talks to go on after Mossad, US, Qatar, Egypt talks in Rome

Tel Aviv, July 28, (dpa/GNA) – David Barnea, the head of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, went to Rome for indirect talks concerning a ceasefire in the Gaza conflict on Sunday.

He has since returned to Israel, but talks on the main issues are set to continue in the coming days, the Israeli prime minister’s office said, without releasing any details.

Barnea met CIA chief William Burns, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman and Egyptian Intelligence Minister Abbas Kamel in the Italian capital, an Israeli official said earlier.

Truce talks, mediated by the US, Qatar, and Egypt, have been stalled for months.

Since May, the discussions have centred around a multi-stage plan proposed by US President Joe Biden, which aims to achieve a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza conflict.

Additionally, hostages held by Hamas are to be exchanged for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

The first phase of Biden’s plan, envisions a ceasefire, lasting approximately six weeks. During this period, a group of hostages would be released.

According to Israeli counts, Hamas holds 115 hostages, though many are believed to be deceased. In return, Palestinians imprisoned in Israel would be released.

In the next phase, the fighting would permanently cease, and the remaining hostages would be freed.

In the final phase, according to the draft, the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip would begin.

The Gaza war was triggered by the unprecedented massacre of more than 1,200 people by Hamas militants and other groups in Israel on October 7 last year.

Israel responded with massive airstrikes and a major ground offensive, with Hamas authorities saying that about 39,000 people, mostly civilians,m have been killed since the conflict broke out.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

