Beige-Bank trial: Court cautions Nyinaku against repetitive evidence  

By Gifty Amofa, GNA

Accra, July 02, GNA – The Accra High Court trying Michael Nyinaku, former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the liquidated Beige bank, has cautioned him against witnesses’ repetitive evidence.

Justice Mrs Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe, a Court of Appeal judge with additional responsibility at the High Court, earlier advised Nyinaku to avoid collaborative evidence when his lawyers disclosed that they intended calling 61 witnesses.

The Court said it would no longer entertain repetitive evidence after it realised that the 15 witnesses called so far were repeating evidence already given by their predecessors.

Justice Asare-Botwe said the 15 out of 61 witnesses called by Nyinaku to defend his case had adduced collaborative evidence, which clearly explained the issues about funds transfer, transition of Beige bank from a savings and loans facility.

The Judge advised Mr Kwame Yaw Appiah Kubi, a lawyer on the defence team led by Mr Thaddeus Sory, to rationalise the number of witnesses they intended to call in defence of the accused and if their testimonies were collaborative, they should bar them from coming.

If they failed and brought any witnesses to repeat what has already been said, the Court would strike out the evidence and discharge the witness, she said.

Nyinaku, during Case Management Conference (CMC), said he intended calling 61 witnesses in defence of the 43 charges against him, that is stealing, fraudulent breach of trust and money laundering, which he has been admitted to bail.

The Court had always raised concerns about the number of witnesses the defence intend to call and advised that the team would be challenged when it was time for addresses at the concluding stage of the trial.

She has said the number of witnesses to be called by the defence was the highest ever.

