GHS launches 2024 Excellence Awards to celebrate exceptional staff performances  

By Linda Naa Deide Aryeetey

Accra, July 2. GNA- Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Director General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Monday launched the GHS 2024 Excellence Awards to recognise the exceptional performance of individual health workers and institutions.

The Award, which is the second of its kind, seeks to attract and retain health professionals in deprived areas and serve as a motivational tool for those underperforming to aspire toward future recognition and rewards.

Speaking at the Awards launch in Accra, Dr Kuma-Aboagye said nominations for the awards at the various service levels started Monday 1st July 2024 and would end on Tuesday, 23rd July 2024.

He said the Award Scheme was anchored on four key principles: public participation, equity, transparency, and sustainability in three categories thus, Individual Staff Awards, Institutional and Leadership Awards, and Special Awards.

He said many health workers, especially those in remote areas, provided dedicated and compassionate services under challenging conditions, yet their remarkable efforts were often not publicly acknowledged or appreciated.

“While some health workers occasionally exhibit untoward behaviour and are rightfully disciplined, it is crucial to recognise and celebrate those who demonstrate outstanding dedication and innovation in their work,” the Director General said.

He encouraged health workers and institutions in GHS to actively participate in the awards process and make the most of the opportunity to be recognised and celebrated for their dedication and commitment to work

Mrs. Araba Kudiabor, Chairperson of the Awards Planning Committee, said the GHS Awards Scheme was set up to inspire, acknowledge, and reward health workers and institutions for their outstanding contributions to healthcare delivery.

She said this year, the Service aims to honour 2,372 individuals and institutions at the district level, 280 individuals and institutions at the regional level and 25 individuals and institutions at the national level.

She stated that the nomination process had been digitalized to streamline and simplify the nomination and evaluation processes.

Mrs. Kudiabor said the Awards formed an integral part of Ghana Health Service’s broader performance management initiative.

“ It represents our collective appreciation for the tireless efforts of our health workers.”

The theme for this year’s awards is “Sustaining Partnerships for Effective and Efficient Healthcare Delivery”.

