Hive Ecosystem constructs borehole for residents of Nanton Kpawumo. 

By Solomon Gumah

Nanton Kpawumo (N/R), July 02, GNA – The Hive Ecosystem, an organisation committed to empowering community initiatives and enhancing environmental sustainability, has constructed a mechanised borehole for residents of Nanton Kpawumo in the Sagnarigu Municipality of the Northern Region.

The facility has a polytank to store enough water to address water shortages experienced in the area, which adversely affects women and schoolchildren.

It is also to improve water, sanitation, and hygiene practices in the area to prevent waterborne disease outbreaks.

Mr Abdul-Wahab Osman, a representative of Hive Ecosystem in the Northern Region, who inaugurated the facility at a ceremony in the community, said it formed part of the organisation’s shared vision of creating positive change and enhancing the quality of livelihoods in communities.

He said the facility was a commitment to enforcing collaboration and corporate social responsibility in community development.

He said clean and accessible water was the cornerstone of healthy communities and sustainable development, adding the facility would elevate the living standards of the people and empower them.

He urged residents to own the facility by ensuring that it was properly taken care of and regularly maintained to continue to serve them.

Mr Abdul-Fataw Yahaya, Assembly Member of the Taha-Kpawumo Electoral Area, in the Sagnarigu Municipality, said the provision of the facility was a great relief for the community as it had ended their daily struggles in search of potable water.

Madam Fuseini Ayishetu, a resident of Nanton-Kpawumo, narrated how they competed with animals at the community dam for water, saying “With the inauguration of this facility, we can now have access to potable water. Our children will not miss lessons in school because of water shortage.”

She expressed gratitude to Hive Ecosystem and pledged their commitment to protect and maintain the facility to ensure it continued to serve them.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

