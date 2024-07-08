BECE: Candidates expect good results   

By Gladys Abakah/Patricia Dadzie

Takoradi, June 08, GNA – Some Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates, in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis, have expressed the hope of ending their basic level education successfully as the Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) began on Monday.

A visit to some examination centres in the Takoradi Metropolis by the Ghana News Agency (GNA), some candidates expressed mixed feelings about this year’s BECE.

Master Martin Mensah, a candidate from the Western Command Basic School, expressed satisfaction with the first paper, saying “I wasn’t taken by surprised with the questions that came, some were quite easy and others tough, but on the whole it’s a paper an average student can write and pass with ease,” he said.

He also expressed joy saying, “Amidst the downpour this morning all candidates who registered from my school to write the examination were present and very much ready to take up all the papers.”

Master Alan Esau, another candidate, said he was nervous and that some of the questions were quite difficult for him, but he was able to put down something and hoped for better results.

Ms Deborah Kwakye, from Nav-West basic school, expressed happiness taking the basic education exams…. “I feel fulfilled to be a candidate for this year’s BECE, my first paper is a testament that I can pass the examination with ease,” she noted.

At the Naval Base centre A, a total of 216 candidates, including one pregnant girl reported to write the examinations.

The first day of the examination started with English language and Religious and Moral Education, with other subsequent papers to follow within the five-day period of the exercise.

All the centres visited by the Agency had enough logistics for the examination and there were also security personnel to ensure order as well as medical personnel to cater for the health needs of the candidates.

