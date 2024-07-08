2024 BECE: Over 21,000 candidates write in Upper East Region 

By Anthony Adongo Apubeo, GNA

Bolgatanga, July 8, GNA – All is set for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) to take place in all the 15 Municipal and Districts in the Upper East Region.

A total of 21,214 candidates comprising 8,065 boys and 9,591 girls are set to write the examination in 81 centres starting Monday 8, 2024.

Out of the number, 16 candidates made up of 10 males and six females are hearing impaired from the Gbeogo School for the Deaf in the Talensi District.

Mr Nathaniel N-yaaba, the Upper East Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana Education Service (GES), who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Bolgatanga, said the pupils were from 712 schools, consisting of 503 public schools and 121 private schools.

The Regional PRO noted that although the examination was being conducted by the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC), the GES in the region was prepared to play its monitoring role across all centres in the region.

He said the candidates were well prepared by their schools and tutors through various mocks and other activities, stressing the hope that the candidates would improve upon the region’s performance.

“They have been preparing for some time now, and we believe that they are ready to write the examination and excel. We hope that the process will be incident free and peaceful,” he added.

Mr N-yaaba urged the candidates to desist from examination malpractices or taking foreign materials into the examination halls, adding that the consequences of being caught in breaking examination rules and regulations could jeopardize their future.

“We expect the parents to take their wards to the examination centres and not to leave them to go by themselves especially this rainy season so that they will not miss their examination,” he added.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

