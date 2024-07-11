Baby dumped in garbage, set ablaze at Kasoa Kumbe 

By Simon Agbovi

Kasoa (C/R), July 11, GNA – A baby has been unknowingly set ablaze after it was dumped at Kumbe, a suburb of Kasoa Opeikuma Electoral Area, in the Awutu Senya East Municipality.

The incident happened on Tuesday evening (July 9) around 1800hrs.

Unit Committee Member of Opeikuma Electoral Area, Mr Sule Siisu, told the media that the child wrapped in a polythene bag was dumped in the garbage behind a school building and a resident, who swept the place unknowingly set the refuse ablaze and left.

He added that later in the evening, the same lady was passing by the refuse dump and surprisingly saw the toddler burnt with part of its body out of the polythene bag and raised the alarm.

Community members rushed to the scene and expressed anguish and disbelief.

Some believed it was dumped by a nursing mother.

However, they could not identify any suspicious pregnant woman around who might have committed the heinous crime.

The matter has been reported to the Kasoa Divisional Police Command by the Assemblyman of the Area for further investigations.

GNA

