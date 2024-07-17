Awutu-Senya West MP offers GHC100,000.00 scholarship to 50 needy students  

By J. K. Nabary, GNA

Awutu Bawjiase (C/R), July 17, GNA – Madam Gizella Tetteh-Agbotui, Member of Parliament (MP) for Awutu-Senya West Constituency, has granted scholarship package worth GHC100, 000.00 to 50 needy but brilliant students in the constituency.

The beneficiaries selected from various communities based on needs assessment, are pursing academic programmes in various tertiary institutions in the country.

She had so far supported 200 students within the last four years.

Making the presentation at a ceremony at Bawjiase, Madam Tetteh-Agbotui underscored the importance of education to the development of the constituency and the country at large.

She added that it was the reason she had made it an agenda to support her constituents and urged the beneficiaries to be motivated by the gesture to concentrate on their books and excel in their endeavours.

“I want to see my constituents climb the educational ladder to the highest point, hence the support to help them pay their fees, even in this current economic situation where tertiary fees have been increased astronomically,” she stated.

Madam Tetteh-Agbotui advised the students to make good use of the initiative and other opportunities available to study harder and serve effectively and efficiently in communities they may find themselves to help improve the livelihood of the citizenry.

She appealed to parents and other stakeholders in the grooming and education of children to continue to use their limited resources on their education rather than on things which would not be beneficial to them and the country.

Some of the parents at the ceremony expressed their profound gratitude to the MP for bailing them out of their difficult situation.

Naakye Awo Bonnewah, Queen Mother of Awutu Paapase, who graced the event, thanked the MP for the support and urged the citizenry to give her another chance to continue with her good works.

She advised the students to be serious with their books to justify the investment made in their education.

Madam Eugenia Asiedu, who represented the District Director of Education, expressed appreciation to the MP for also donating computers among other support to the Education directorate, aside the scholarship grants.

